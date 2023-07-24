Burglar from Gujarat held in 2010 case registered in Avaniyapuram

July 24, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai City Police have arrested an accused from Gujarat in connection with a 2010 burglary case reported under Avaniyapuram police station limits.

According to a statement, the police arrested K. Chatrasingh (45) of Dahod district of Gujarat on Monday and sent him to judicial custody. The police said Chatrasingh had stolen 33 sovereigns of gold and two kg of silver articles from the locked house.

Based on a tip-off, a special team of police went to Gujarat, arrested the accused and brought him to Madurai.

During preliminary inquiry, the accused reportedly confessed to have burgled, along with his associate, locked houses in Tamil Nadu and fled with the booty back to Gujarat.

The police said the accused had cases pending against him in Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruvannamalai districts.

They said the details of all the crimes committed by the accused would be ascertained during interrogation after taking him into police custody.

Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar appreciated the special team for cracking the case after 13 long years.

