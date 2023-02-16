ADVERTISEMENT

Burglar falls asleep inside home after break-in, arrested

February 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A burglar, who broke into a locked home at Naduvakottai village, stole articles and dozed off after consuming liquor, was caught by police on Thursday.

Police said the burglar removed some of the tiles from the rear side of the house and entered around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. After packing the stolen articles in two gunny bags, he planned to make his escape. As the street dogs were barking, he decided to wait inside the house for some time and consumed liquor. As he was listening to music from his mobile phone, an alert neighbour called the house owner, Pandian, 50, and checked if he was still away in Karaikudi with his family.

When the neighbour explained about the ‘intruder and the activity’, the owner rushed home and found the robber fast asleep.

Nachiapuram police arrested the man, who was identified as G Sudanthra Thirunathan, 27, from Melachanendal in Ramanathapuram district.

