Bungling in railway reservation system leaves passengers of Thoothukudi-Mysuru Express in a soup

Reserved accommodation provided for two “non-existent” coaches led to detention of train for nearly one hour at Thoothukudi

Published - November 17, 2024 09:02 pm IST

S Sundar
S Sundar

A bungling by Southern Railway passenger reservation system (PRS) led to booking reserved accommodation for passengers in two “non-existent” coaches in Thoothukudi-Mysuru Express train. This led to detention of the train for nearly an hour at Thoothukudi railway station on Sunday.

Officials at Thoothukudi railway station bore the brunt of angry passengers who had reserved berths in B3 (AC 3-tier) and S2 (sleeper class) coaches but their coaches were “missing” from the 21-coach rake.

A senior railway official told The Hindu that in order to meet the demand from passengers, the railway administration had replaced one AC 3-tier coach and one sleeper class coach with two unreserved coaches with effect from July 23, 2024.

This ensured that the train got four unreserved coaches, thus providing accommodation for additional passengers.

Though the charting -- allocation of seats to the passengers -- under the PRS for the train with reconfigured rake had been smooth since July 23, the system inadvertently included the two reserved coaches in the rake for the train leaving Thoothukudi for Mysuru on Sunday.

With heavy rush for the train on a Sunday, which was a muhurtham day, the passengers, returning home, were shocked to find the two coaches missing.

The train which was scheduled to leave at 5.15 p.m. was detained for nearly an hour at Thoothukudi.

Railway officials pacified the passengers and promised to give them full refund of their ticket fare. However, many passengers refused to buy it, and insisted on travelling in the same train.

“We have asked the TTEs to provide accommodation to passengers in the berths falling vacant. Additional Railway Protection Force personnel and Commercial staff have been posted at important railway stations like Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Dindigul to pacify the passengers,” the officer said.

Announcements were being made through public address system at these stations advising passengers with reserved tickets in the said two coaches to meet the railway officials.

