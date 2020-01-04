Bulls and tamers get ready for the game

Seven-year-old Kaari looks handsome and majestic with rippling muscles, a pair of symmetrically curved horns and a well-shaped hump on his back. He is one among the star bulls in the village of Metturajakkapatti near here, known for bull tamers and jallikattu bulls. The bull has been hailed as a winner in many of the jallikattu events, bringing accolades to its owner Sukumar.

“Almost every household in the village has at least two jallikattu bulls. The people here have such heightened passion for the sport and pride for their bulls,” says Sukumar, who owns five bulls. He and other youth in the village have been taking out their bulls for daily training as Pongal festival near.

Training

Just like the tamers, the bulls also get ready to face jallikattu and as part of the preparation, the animals are trained to do short sprints apart from swimming and walking. “The bulls are made to poke the sand with their horns. It’s a way to intimidate the tamers while on the arena. The animals are also taught to shrug off any tamer who manages to cling on to its hump,” he adds

The bulls are also given a special diet rich in nutrition during the season. “We feed them nuts, oil cakes, cotton seeds, dates and powdered pulses so that they gain a lot of protein and stamina,” he says.

Like other southern districts, Dindigul hosts about 10 famous jallikattu events during the Pongal season. Starting from Neikkarapatti near Palani, Natham Kovilpatti and Kosavaptti to Ayyampalayam, Batlagundu, Pattiveeranpatti, Athoor and Pillamnayakkanpatti. Many other jallikattu events are also held all over the district, in which hundreds of bulls and tamers take part every year.

Permission procedure

The district administration has announced that committees seeking to conduct jallikattu events should apply to the Collector for permission 20 days prior to the event.

“The application should be annexed with particulars such as invitations printed for the sport conducted in the previous years, permissions sought for the same in the past years, the venue details and insurance certificate for the entire event. Most importantly, the application should have a self declaration stating that the committee or organiser is solely responsible for any untoward incident that may occur during the conduct of the sport,” said Collector M. Vijayalakshmi.