Bullock cart races held

Bullock cart races were conducted at Melathattaparai here on Sunday in connection with Tirumalai Nayak and Veerapandia Kattabomman birth anniversaries.

The races were conducted in two categories of big carts and smaller ones.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Kadambur K. Raju inaugurated the event. A total of 28 bullock carts took part. A total of eight big carts took part in the event of 10-mile race. The cart of Kannan of Kelangulam won the first prize, followed by the minister’s cart (second prize) and Krishnamoorthy of Muthiahpuram (third prize).

In the second event for smaller carts, meant for six miles, more number of carts took part. A total of 20 carts participated in the event that was also won by the cart of Kannan of Velangulam. While Mahavishnu’s cart bagged the scond prize, the minister’s cart took the third prize.

Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalai Kathiravan distributed prizes.