Bullion agent kidnapped by ‘police’ near Karaikudi claims he lost 1.5 kg of gold, cash

March 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Ravichandran (49) of Muthupattinam near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district said that even as he alighted from an omnibus from Chennai, a gang, which posed themselves as police, took him by force in a waiting SUV car and left him unharmed near Lena Vilakku toll plaza in Pudukottai district on Sunday after relieving him of 1.5 kg of gold and huge cash.

Following a complaint, the Karaikudi North Police are conducting investigations.

According to the officers, Ravichandran was engaged in procuring gold jewelleries from goldsmiths in Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore and sold them to bullion merchants/shops in Karaikudi and other surrounding pockets on a commission basis.

He said that he alighted from the omni-bus at Kazhanivasal at 4.30 a.m. and was about to board an auto rickshaw to his home. However, within a few seconds, the SUV came near by and some men, posing themselves as police, forcibly took him in the vehicle.

He further said that the gang forcibly took away the gold jewellery weighing 1.5 kg and huge cash kept in another bag. Subsequently, as they approached Lena Vilakku toll plaza, they left him and proceeded.

As the news spread, some of the bullion merchants informed the police and also rushed to Lena Vilakku to rescue Ravichandran.

The police tracked the CCTV cameras in the vicinity and conducted inquiries with a few suspects. The mobile phone of Ravichandran was also being examined. ASP Stalin said that three special teams had been formed and one among them rushed to Chennai based on specific inputs.

Another officer said that though Ravichandran claimed to have lost ₹ 2.5 crore in cash also to the gang along with the gold jewellery, his statements were contradictory and required a discreet examination.

“As of now, the gold jewellery had been robbed from him appears to be fact. Regarding the claims of the cash loss, we need to examine further,” the officer added.