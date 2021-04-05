Bullets found near Dhanushkodi shore

Bullets were found on Danushkodi seashore on Monday.

05 April 2021 20:14 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

The Q Branch police found a plastic container in which seven rounds of bullets used in 9 mm pistol were kept near Dhanushkodi shore on Monday.

Following a complaint that a fisherman spotted it while collecting waste items from the shore side, the police found that the box, which was abandoned, that had the bullets and a few other plastic dummy bullets. Further investigation is on.

