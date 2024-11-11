Bull tamers to tackle stray wild bulls in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli Corporation is set to implement new measures to control the cattle menace in the city, including the use of bull tamers to handle wild bulls, as major roads in the city continue to be plagued by stray cattle.

The stray cattle pose a serious threat to commuters, and the menace has become especially rampant in major places such as Melapalayam junction, Tiruchendur Road, two-tier bridge in junction and near Vannarapettai. These areas witness frequent disruptions, making travel difficult and dangerous for motorists.

Commuters face significant challenges due to the cattle menace on roads. Murugan, a regular commuter, say: “Riding on South Bypass Road at night is already a huge task. In addition to that, stray cattle roaming freely on the road pose a major threat to motorists, as they can lead to accidents.”

He also added that the unpredictable movement of cattle causes frequent accidents.

To address this issue, the corporation has implemented several measures including imposing fines on cattle owners. According to recent data of the corporation, a total of 114 cattles have been impounded and ₹6,000 has been collected through imposing fines from cattle owners.

Speaking on the issue, Corporation Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra said the first time offenders were given warning without charges, while fines were imposed on repeat offenders. He also mentioned that the use of bull tamers would be deployed to manage wild bulls, which posed a significant danger to public safety.