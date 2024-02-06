ADVERTISEMENT

Bull tamer moves HC alleging he was denied first prize at Alanganallur jallikattu

February 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response from Madurai district administration to a petition filed by Abi Sithar of Poovanthi in Sivaganga district who alleged that he was denied the first prize at Alanganallur jallikattu this year due to politics involved in the conduct of the event.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar ordered notice to the authorities. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to declare him as the best bull tamer at the jallikattu event held on January 17 in Alanganallur in Madurai district.

Abi Sithar claimed that he had tamed 18 bulls at the event. However, Karthik of Karuppayurani in Madurai district, who was declared the best bull tamer at the event, was favoured and given additional time, the petitioner alleged. Further, he alleged that Karthik was not properly registered for the event. Therefore, the participation itself was illegal.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, it was not considered. The event was videographed. The authorities should conduct the counting of the bulls tamed by the bull tamers afresh and file a report to the court, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by three weeks.

