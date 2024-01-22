ADVERTISEMENT

Bull owner gored to death at jallikattu in Dindigul

January 22, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

Jallikattu held at Ulagampatti near Dindigul on Monday.

A bull owner T. Sebastiar (27) was gored to death by his bull at the jallikattu held in connection with St. Anthony’s Church in Ulagamapatti near here on Monday.

Twenty others, including a police constable, Muthukumar, were injured at the event and among them 10 who had grievous injuries were admitted to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer Kamalakannan flagged off the event where 762 bulls and 500 tamers had registered.

Bulls from Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Karur, Sivaganga and Theni participated in the event.

An elaborate security arrangement was put up by the police personnel, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), Chandran, and Dindigul Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Udhayakumar.

The police said that Sebastiar was hit by his bull that had remained restless while being taken from the assembly point towards the vadivasal. It gored him twice in which he suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed.

All the bulls were screened for physical fitness by a team of veterinary doctors and the tamers were also checked for their fitness by a team of doctors.

Among the injured were seven tamers, eight bull owners, one police constable and four spectators.

CONNECT WITH US