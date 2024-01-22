GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bull owner gored to death at jallikattu in Dindigul

January 22, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Jallikattu held at Ulagampatti near Dindigul on Monday.

Jallikattu held at Ulagampatti near Dindigul on Monday.

A bull owner T. Sebastiar (27) was gored to death by his bull at the jallikattu held in connection with St. Anthony’s Church in Ulagamapatti near here on Monday.

Twenty others, including a police constable, Muthukumar, were injured at the event and among them 10 who had grievous injuries were admitted to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer Kamalakannan flagged off the event where 762 bulls and 500 tamers had registered.

Bulls from Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Karur, Sivaganga and Theni participated in the event.

An elaborate security arrangement was put up by the police personnel, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), Chandran, and Dindigul Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Udhayakumar.

The police said that Sebastiar was hit by his bull that had remained restless while being taken from the assembly point towards the vadivasal. It gored him twice in which he suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed.

All the bulls were screened for physical fitness by a team of veterinary doctors and the tamers were also checked for their fitness by a team of doctors.

Among the injured were seven tamers, eight bull owners, one police constable and four spectators.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.