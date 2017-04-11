Building sealed for plan approval violation

V.V. Towers, a landmark building owned by beach minerals mining baron S. Vaikundarajan’s brother Jegatheesan opposite Government Siddha Medical College here, was sealed on Monday for alleged building plan violations.

Even as a police team was providing protective cover, a team of officials attached to the Local Planning Authority (LPA) sealed the four-storey building, housing a non-vegetarian restaurant, a super market and a few more offices, around 7.30 a.m. after Collector and Chairman of LPA M. Karunakaran inspected the building.

In a letter sent to Mr. Jegatheesan on April 6, the Member Secretary of LPA stated that the commercial complex at Murugankurichi had been built with additional floors in violation of the building plan approval granted by the LPA.

It had been built without adequate parking facility. Moreover, no revised plan approval was obtained from the LPA for the violations.

Since the commercial complex would be sealed on April 10, operation of the offices functioning from this building should be stopped completely by removing the materials stocked in the building under question, the letter said.

“The building was sealed as it has been built in violation of the building plan approval granted by the LPA. Similar notices have been sent to the owners of a few more buildings across the district and appropriate action will be taken on these notices,” Dr. Karunakaran told the waiting reporters after inspecting the sealing of V.V. Towers. When the officials were about to seal the building, a group of advocates tried to resist the attempt. After the officials told them that they were acting on the court’s direction, the lawyers left the spot.