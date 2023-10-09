HamberMenu
Building prison complex on fertile lands will affect farming, say villagers

October 09, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers of Karadikal near T. Mettupatti in Madurai on Monday submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha opposing the government’s move to build a central prison complex in their village.

One of the villagers, M. Koodalingam, said the people had been living in the area for more than 50 years since they received patta for the land in 1969. “The government has proposed to use around 200 acres of land in our area for the prison complex. Such a big facility in the midst of fertile lands would be detrimental to farming operations and affect their livelihood,” he said.

Above all, presence of big buildings with so many people would also affect the ecosystem as the village is situated on the foothills of Sirumalai range with a sizable population of wild animals. So, the Collector should make efforts to drop the proposal forthwith in the larger public interest, he said.

