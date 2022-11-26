Building contractor found murdered

November 26, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A building contractor was found murdered near Pettai railway station on Friday.

Police said contractor Jacob Anantharaj, 63, of Abhishekapatti under Pettai police station limits, who had gone out in his car on Tuesday, did not return home. Based on a complaint from the family of Jacob Anantharaj, the Pettai police registered a case.

Even as the police were searching for him, the body of Jacob Anantharaj with multiple cut injuries was found at Vengappankulam near Pettai railway station on Friday. His car was found parked near a fuel station in nearby Suththamalli.

The Pettai police are investigating.