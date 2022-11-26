  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Building contractor found murdered

November 26, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A building contractor was found murdered near Pettai railway station on Friday.

 Police said contractor Jacob Anantharaj, 63, of Abhishekapatti under Pettai police station limits, who had gone out in his car on Tuesday, did not return home. Based on a complaint from the family of Jacob Anantharaj, the Pettai police registered a case.

Even as the police were searching for him, the body of Jacob Anantharaj with multiple cut injuries was found at Vengappankulam near Pettai railway station on Friday. His car was found parked near a fuel station in nearby Suththamalli.

 The Pettai police are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.