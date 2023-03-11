ADVERTISEMENT

Building and property exhibition under way in Madurai

March 11, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at a building and property exhibition in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A three-day exhibition on building and property titled ‘BuildEx 2023’ opened MADITSSIA Hall here on Saturday.

Inaugurated by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, it has over 100 stalls spread across two floors, and is organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association.

Exhibitors from Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Kerala, Puducherry etc. have on display a wide range of the latest machinery, furniture, plywood, design elements, safety gear, generators, solar water pumps, pipes, tiles, etc. as well as builders, flat promoters etc.

From attractive looking options for curtains, wallpapers, windows, roofing, lights, to soil testing services, CCTV cameras, bio septic tank, the expo has got everything, said MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added the exhibition is a one-stop location for the interested stakeholders to be aware of the latest technology, help adapt them to build cost-effective projects as well as expert opinions.

The expo’s chairman N. Nagalaxman noted that “quicker construction” is the way forward. “The readymade container houses, like the one on display in the expo, are the future. Building quickly as well as being environmentally-conscious is an important aspect,” he said.

He said the expo will cater to the needs of developers, constructors, engineers and architects by providing “end-to-end construction solutions.”

BuildEx Vice-Chairman R. Srinivasan, president-elect CREDAI R. Ilangovan, MADITSSIA honorary secretary R.M. Lakshmi Narayanan and others were present.

The exhibition will be open between 10.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. until March 13. The entry is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US