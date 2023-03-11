Building and property exhibition under way in Madurai

March 11, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MADURAI

A three-day exhibition on building and property titled ‘BuildEx 2023’ opened MADITSSIA Hall here on Saturday.

Inaugurated by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, it has over 100 stalls spread across two floors, and is organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association.

Exhibitors from Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Kerala, Puducherry etc. have on display a wide range of the latest machinery, furniture, plywood, design elements, safety gear, generators, solar water pumps, pipes, tiles, etc. as well as builders, flat promoters etc.

From attractive looking options for curtains, wallpapers, windows, roofing, lights, to soil testing services, CCTV cameras, bio septic tank, the expo has got everything, said MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath.

He added the exhibition is a one-stop location for the interested stakeholders to be aware of the latest technology, help adapt them to build cost-effective projects as well as expert opinions.

The expo’s chairman N. Nagalaxman noted that “quicker construction” is the way forward. “The readymade container houses, like the one on display in the expo, are the future. Building quickly as well as being environmentally-conscious is an important aspect,” he said.

He said the expo will cater to the needs of developers, constructors, engineers and architects by providing “end-to-end construction solutions.”

BuildEx Vice-Chairman R. Srinivasan, president-elect CREDAI R. Ilangovan, MADITSSIA honorary secretary R.M. Lakshmi Narayanan and others were present.

The exhibition will be open between 10.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. until March 13. The entry is free.