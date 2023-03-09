HamberMenu
Building and property exhibition to be held from March 11 to 13

March 09, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) is organising ‘Build EX 2023,’ a building and property exhibition, from March 11 to 13 at the MADITSSIA Hall. The exhibition timings are 11 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.. The entry is free. In a press release, MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath said that the exhibition would create an awareness of modern technologies, innovations in the construction industry and future business opportunities for small and micro industries, builders and the construction sector. Engineers, architects and entrepreneurs from across the State, Kerala and Puducherry would be participating in the exhibition.

