’Building a superstructure is easy on a strong foundation’

December 10, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

A superstructure can be built easily on a strong foundation, said N.M. R. K. Jawahar Bapu, president of Sourashtra Girls Vidya Sangam, here on Sunday.

Since the founders, office-bearers, teachers, students and parents laid a strong foundation for the educational institutions for women run by the Sourashtra community, they have grown into full-fledged facilities over the years, he said at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Sangam. The results are there for all to see as these institutions are attracting a large number of girls.

The Sourashtra community is known for its hard work and simplicity. The younger generation should model their lives on the fine qualities of their elders. Mr. Bapu announced that they would donate ₹10 lakh to Chennai Flood Relief Fund.

BJP’s national executive committee member and an alumnus, A.R. Mahalakshmi, said that the institutions are producing not just toppers, but also respectable citizens. The fact that a majority of the teachers from these institutions were recipients of ‘best teacher award’ showed their commitment.

Former MLA S.S. Saravanan released a souvenir. Selva Geetha of Hello FM offered felicitations.

Earlier, platinum jubilee celebration committee chairman Arun Vijaay Malli welcomed the gathering. Secretary Srilakshmi Bansidhar, treasurer Neeraja Anand, Sangam secretary M.V. Janaranjani and treasurer R.V. Shobana were present.

At a function, later in the evening, Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth said a conference of the Sourashtra community held in 1945 paved the way for building the school.

Foundation stone was laid for construction of an auditorium in the name of M.P.V.K. Sitabai, former correspondent of the school.