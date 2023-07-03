Builders seek uninterrupted supply of building materials

July 03, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Builders Association of India has appealed to the district administration to take due steps for ensuring uninterrupted supply of building materials in the coastal town that remains hit for the past several weeks.

Led by BAI’s Thoothukudi chapter president Kishore Kumar, the office-bearers submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday. The petitioners said the indefinite strike by the stone quarries, M-Sand manufacturing units and lorries used for transporting stones and other construction materials had badly hit the construction activities in the district. Consequently, a few thousand workers had lost their livelihood and were now starving.

The builders, due to shortage of construction materials, had lost their contracts and could not sign new ones with prospective clients. Hence, the Collector should take steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of building materials, they said.

The Naam Thamizhar Katchi cadre submitted a petition against the uncontrolled drawing of groundwater from 70-odd deep borewells sunk at Murugan Nagar under Allikulam village panchayat. Since water being drawn from these borewells round-the-clock for selling the ‘white gold’ to the hotels, restaurants, lodges, ice factories and the industrial units had already depleted the groundwater level, the Collector should order the closure of these wells to save the groundwater, they said.

A group of school and the college students from Pottalkaadu village near here submitted petition to the Collector seeking operation of a town bus, which was stopped two years ago. Since the students had to walk about two Km to reach nearby Mullakkaadu to take the bus, the district administration should instruct the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials to reintroduce the bus service (5C) to their village.

While a group of physically challenged persons from Kovilpatti submitted petition for free house sites, the CPI (M) submitted a petition seeking the release of grant for 89 beneficiaries, who are constructing their houses with government’s assistance.

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association submitted a petition seeking better infrastructure facilities in the primary health centres at Madaththur and Ganesh Nagar. They said these PHCs should be provided with wheelchairs, stretchers, X-ray and scan facilities for better healthcare to the poor patients coming to these hospitals.

Another group of NTK cadre submitted a petition seeking the removal of water hyacinth grown abundantly in the Srivakundam dam and effective steps to check the inflow of sewage into the already badly polluted Tamirabharani River.