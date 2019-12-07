“It is important to build scientific temper among students. The youth should be directed towards research and only then there will be many scientific innovations,” said Mylswamy Annadurai, vice- president for Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST). Speaking at the 8th annual book expo organised by Dindigul Ilakkiya Kalam, here on Saturday, the scientist who had worked at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said that India has made major strides in space research.

“India has reached an accomplished position in satellite launches. There’s a need for expansion of assembling and launching centres. Young children should be channelised towards scientific research even while they are in school,” he said.

The expo featuring over 110 stalls, draws to a close on Sunday. The 11-day expo offered a wide range of titles and subjects in both English and Tamil, attracting people from various walks of life. A large number of students turned up at the expo and there were programmes including talks by eminent personalities. “Every year, we have also been honouring best performing teachers, students and government schools. Our idea is to reach the benefit of reading books to students in remote and rural areas of the district,” said A. Ganesakumar of Dindigul Ilakkiya Kalam.

The expo is on from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Dudley School.