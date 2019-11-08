Build RWH structures near defunct borewells, says Madurai Corporation Commissioner

By constructing rainwater harvesting structures near defunct borewells at home, we can address the issue of drinking water scarcity, said Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, here on Thursday.

He was addressing Corporation school teachers and students during the inauguration of a debate on the need for rainwater harvesting structures and on the ways to eradicate plastic products. He also stressed that every household must erect rooftop rainwater harvesting structures to conserve rainwater.

Mr. Visakan urged the students to spread awareness of the need to segregate waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable ones at home.

“The dream of Madurai becoming a clean city can be achieved only when the public cooperates with the Corporation,” he said.

The debate was held on the topic questioning whether youngsters or the elderly will be more efficient to create awareness of rainwater harvesting and the eradication of single-use plastic goods.

The debate was moderated by Shanmuga Thirukumaran and Corporation school teachers participated. In the end, it was announced that coordinated efforts of youngsters and the elderly will ensure that the awareness of rainwater harvesting and plastic eradication reached the public.

Elocution, drawing and essay writing competitions on rainwater harvesting was held and prizes were distributed to winners.