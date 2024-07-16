Build memorials for Sarah Tucker, Amy Carmichael: Speaker’s appeal to Stalin

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to glorify with memorials Sarah Tucker and Amy Carmichael, who worked in the 1800s for women empowerment through education and saved thousands of girl children from ‘devadhasi’ system.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Stalin on Tuesday, Mr. Appavu said physically challenged Sarah Tucker of England, who received a letter from her brother Rev. John Tucker, then secretary of Church Missionary Society, Madras, narrating the pathetic condition of Indian women in 1800 and their exclusion from getting proper education, mobilised funds from her friends besides donating all her savings from tailoring.

After starting a school with this money in 1843, Sarah Tucker and her friends mobilised funds again in England for starting a teacher training school at Kadatchapuram in 1858, which was named after her. The teachers trained in the Kadatchapuram institute were sent to various parts of the then Madras Presidency and even to Sri Lanka and Mauritius to start new schools to provide free education to the poor children, especially girl children.

Snacks, fruits, dolls and 4 ‘anaas’ a month were also given to the children to meet their personal expenses. Sustenance was given to the children when they returned to their homes for holidays.

Following the overwhelming admission in these schools, more schools with hostels and a college were started in the name of Sarah Tucker, which were functioning exceptionally well even now to provide quality education to girl students. In other words, the education given to the girls ensured their social empowerment, he said.

With the funds contributed by Sarah Tucker and her friends, Rev. Edward Sargent purchased 580 acres of land on the southern boundary of Palayamkottai in 1867 where Tuckerammalpuram was created, Mr. Appavu recalled.

The Speaker also said another memorial for Amy Carmichael should be constructed, which would be a fitting tribute to the Irish woman, who saved thousands of girl children from various parts of India from ‘devadhasi’ system through her Dohnavur Fellowship, which was still actively functioning with a residential school.

After coming to Tamil Nadu, the spinster learnt Tamil and dedicated her life for saving girl children from ‘devadhasi’ system. Even after an accident crippled her, the bed-ridden Amy penned 20 books, mostly about Tirunelveli district.

“When her white skin kept the Tamils away from her, she, who started wearing saris, applied coffee powder all over her body to appear as a dark-skinned woman with brown eyes and it took her closer to the people,” said Mr. Appavu.