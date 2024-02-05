GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Build flood carrier channel to drain surplus water into the sea’

February 05, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The villagers from Kalaignanapuram, who came to the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday.

The villagers from Kalaignanapuram, who came to the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The BJP has appealed to District Collector G. Lakshmipathi to take steps to dig flood carrier channel to drain the rainwater stagnating in the coastal town into the sea during every monsoon season.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, the BJP functionaries said the residents of Thoothukudi were badly affected during every monsoon because of water stagnation. Since the narrow Puckle Channel passing through the town proved to be inadequate, a flood carrier channel with 30-metre width should be built on the outskirts of the town with optimum elevation.

If the flood water entering the town from the northern and western sides is diverted to this slightly elevated channel, the residents of Thoothukudi will be protected from flood, the petitioners said.

Fear of radiation

A group of residents from Kalaignanapuram near Vaippar submitted a petition against the ongoing installation of 15 huge dish antennas by a private firm at one place near the hamlet as part of its communication port. The villagers expressed apprehension that it might trigger radiation causing serious health issues to the people living nearby. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to inspect the spot and stall the installation of the dish antennas, they said.

After staging a demonstration near the Collectorate, the street vendors affiliated to the AITUC submitted a petition to the Collector.

They said the move to relocate the street vendors should be dropped and they should be given smartcards, street vendor certificate, identity cards and so on as a mark of recognising them as traders.

