ADVERTISEMENT

Build Expo 2024 commences in Tirunelveli

Published - August 16, 2024 08:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Stalls displaying various products at the Build Expo 2024 being held in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The 3-day ‘Build Expo 2024’ being organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI) commenced at Centenary Hall in Palayamkottai on Friday.

 Apart from regular construction materials, traders from various parts of the country have showcased their products including paints, bathroom fittings, floor tiles, bathroom tiles, steel, doors, locks, electric cables, lights, switches, modular kitchen accessories, furniture etc. in 50 plus stalls.

 National president of BAI K. Viswanathan inaugurated the event in the presence of B. Palanivel, State chairman of BAI and Sanjay Gunasingh, secretary, Nellai District Small and Tiny Industries Association (NELSTIA) and A. Ananthasekar, president of NELSTIA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US