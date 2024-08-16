GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Build Expo 2024 commences in Tirunelveli

Published - August 16, 2024 08:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Stalls displaying various products at the Build Expo 2024 being held in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Stalls displaying various products at the Build Expo 2024 being held in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The 3-day ‘Build Expo 2024’ being organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI) commenced at Centenary Hall in Palayamkottai on Friday.

 Apart from regular construction materials, traders from various parts of the country have showcased their products including paints, bathroom fittings, floor tiles, bathroom tiles, steel, doors, locks, electric cables, lights, switches, modular kitchen accessories, furniture etc. in 50 plus stalls.

 National president of BAI K. Viswanathan inaugurated the event in the presence of B. Palanivel, State chairman of BAI and Sanjay Gunasingh, secretary, Nellai District Small and Tiny Industries Association (NELSTIA) and A. Ananthasekar, president of NELSTIA.

