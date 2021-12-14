Build dividing wall in supply channels: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Public Works Department to construct a permanent dividing wall in the Tiruppachethi north and south supply channels in Sivaganga district within six months.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan directed that the entire dividing wall be completed in six months and the authorities should report compliance to the court. The court passed the order in a petition filed by Mohan of Sivaganga district.

He said that the people of Tiruppachethi were dependent on water from Vaigai dam. In the village, there were two waterbodies - the north kanmoi and south kamoi. The two kanmois irrigated nearly 600 acres of agricultural lands.

While the farmers in the north kanmoi were utilising the water from Vaigai dam, those in south kanmoi were not getting proper water supply as the north kanmoi was situated three feet lower than the south kanmoi, he said.

The State submitted that an estimate of ₹30 lakh was worked out to construct the dividing wall and it would be certified and included in the kudimaramathu scheme. Following the sanction, the project would start, it was submitted.