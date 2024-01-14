GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bug inside brandy bottle: Consumer disputes redressal forum directs distilleries company, TASMAC to pay ₹5 lakh damages to T.N. State Welfare Fund

January 14, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

Virudhunagar Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed KALS Distilleries and Regional Manager of TASMAC and supervisor of a TASMAC shop in Muhavur near Virudhunagar to pay punitive damages of ₹5 lakh to the Tamil Nadu State Welfare Fund for not replacing a brandy bottle to a consumer after he complained of a bug inside the unopened bottle.

The forum has also ordered the Head office and Manager of KALS Distilleries and the employees of TASMAC to pay the complainant, A. Marikannan, ₹120 towards cost of the brandy bottle, ₹25,000 towards mental agony and ₹ 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

Forum president S.J. Chakkaravarthy and member M. Muthulakshmi found all four parties guilty of deficiency in service in manufacturing as well as selling “adulterated” liquor.

The forum refused to buy the argument of KALS distilleries that the consumer failed to produce the bill for the liquor bottle reportedly bought in September 2021 from the TASMAC shop in Mughavoor. Besides, it also rejected the claim of the distilleries that it was well-equipped with the latest automated machineries and there was no scope for any foreign body to enter into their products during the course of its manufacture, bottling and sealing.

There was no need for sending the bottle for testing in laboratory as pointed out by the TASMAC regional manager as the fungus/bug inside the sealed bottle was visible to the naked eye, the forum said.

The forum construed the claim of the supervisor that the shop had “no return” policy as proof for the relationship of consumer and seller,

The forum also admitted the complainant’s claim that he would have suffered a heavy health issue if he had consumed the liquor which was unfit for human consumption.

