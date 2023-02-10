Budget does not favour lower, middle income groups, says former Union Finance Minister

February 10, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram criticised the Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently. He said there should have been more focus on allocation for social welfare schemes.

Speaking at an event organised by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Budget analysis here on Friday, Mr. Chidambaram said the growth of the nation depended on four engines: consumption, government capital expenditure, private capital expenditure and exports.

He said consumption, private capital expenditure and exports had come down. Imports had increased due to various factors. Pointing to the announcement that the capital expenditure for 2023-24 was ₹10 lakh crore, he asked how it could be achieved when the government had not reached its target of ₹7.5 lakh crore capital expenditure thus far as announced in the previous Budget.

He said there was growth but the growth rate was declining. In the first quarter of 2022-23, the growth was 13.5%, in the second quarter it was 6.3 %, and in the third and the fourth quarters it was around 4.1%. In various sectors like social welfare, health, education and agriculture, the government had not spent as promised in the previous Budget. The revised estimate should be taken into account, he said.

Further, Mr. Chidambaram criticised the government for the reduction in fuel, food and fertiliser subsidies. The States should get more allocation to meet the expenses incurred in providing basic amenities. He said tax exemption was provided in order to improve savings. Savings was important and spending was also important. If one wanted both savings and spending, the old tax regime was suitable as it benefited the middle class. This Budget did not benefit the lower or middle income groups, he added.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said it was disappointing that expectations of the trade and industry sector had not been fulfilled. There was no allocation for Madurai and Coimbatore Metro rail projects as well as Madurai airport development project. He further said it was not clear whether there was any allocation for setting up the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Madurai. And establishment of AIIMS here was unduly delayed, he added.