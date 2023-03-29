ADVERTISEMENT

Budding teachers showcase social issues, liquor menace

March 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A tableau presented by students of St. Ignatius College of Education in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The budding teachers of St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai showcased on Wednesday the social issues and evils, more importantly, liquor, that affects the women badly in present scenario.

 Divided into four groups – Rose, Jasmine, Hibiscus, Sunflower and Lily – the budding first year teachers exhibited the social evils of the society. The tableaux explained lucidly the challenges being encountered by the women in the modern society that included alcoholism, road accidents, gambling, admitting in-laws in homes, sexual offences against children, honour killing, human sacrifice, child marriage, disorders being caused by wrong food habits etc.

 “The women feel that alcohol is the root cause of all social evils and other issues like accidents, poverty etc. As consumption of alcohol goes up every year passes by, the number of persons getting addicted to alcohol and other narcotic substances too increases menacingly. And, this dangerous trend has serious impact on every family and makes the society unsafe for everyone. So, prohibition can bring back peace, prosperity and the happiness of families, we believe firmly,” the students said.

 More importantly, the students also gave solutions for these problems and highlighted the achievements of modern women.

 Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, V.R. Srinivasan, who inaugurated the event, lauded the students’ efforts and their social consciousness.

“This is not an attempt to hurt any individual, organization or any department by presenting the tableau on the problems of today’s society. It’s a clarion call for everyone to introspect and set things right so as to create a better society for our children,” said Rev. Dr. Vasanthi Medona, principal, St. Ignatius College of Education.

CONNECT WITH US