Budding engineers design mobile app to help understand tough subjects

November 18, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two engineering students, who have been selected for NASAs international mobile app competition, demonstrate their app Collector V. Vishnu in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two engineering students, who have been selected for NASA’s international competition for preparing a mobile app, have devised an app for easily understanding even the toughest areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through virtual reality and augmented reality platforms.

When NASA Mobile App Challenge for students on preparing a mobile app for explaining lucidly the functioning and data being transmitted by the satellites was organised, Dominic Walter of Anna University (AU) Regional Campus, Tirunelveli, and Guru Prasad of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, won the first place in the national- level round, in which 323 teams participated.

The two students have designed the mobile app on virtual reality and augmented reality platforms for easily understanding the functioning of NASA’s satellites and the data being obtained from them. Instead of 2D pictures, the app provides real 3D experience of the satellites and the NASA rockets.

As the duo showcased the performance of their app in the competition held online recently, it was selected as the best mobile app in the national-level competition. Mr. Dominic and Mr. Guru Prasad have been selected for the international competition to be held shortly. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin met the winners in Chennai on Thursday to congratulate them.

Another team representing AU Regional Campus bagged the eighth place.

When the winners met Collector V. Vishnu on Friday evening and demonstrated the mobile app developed by them, the Collector, who was working as a risk analyst in the US before becoming the civil servant, complimented them and assured them of all help for winning the international round too.

“When we met the CM, he asked us to modify this app so that the students can understand tough portions easily. In the first step, we’ve uploaded the science curriculum of Class VI, which can be learnt in 3D mode to ensure easy understanding and longer retention. If the student wants to study about the functioning of human heart, he can open this app in his mobile to easily understand its functioning,” said Mr. Walter and Mr. Prasad.

“Since virtual reality and augmented reality platforms will revolutionise teaching and learning process in future, it is going to be used in schools for teaching even the toughest subjects easily and understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Arumuga Nainar, Director, National Informatics Centre, and Shenbhaga Vinayaga Murthy, Dean, Anna University Regional Campus were present.

