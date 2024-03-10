ADVERTISEMENT

Budding artists showcase their talent at painting competition conducted by The Hindu Young World in Madurai

March 10, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of The Hindu Young World painting competition regional round held in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The regional-level finals of the paining competition conducted by The Hindu Young World powered by JSW paints – Futurescapes was held at the Madurai Kamaraj University College in Madurai on Sunday.  

Among the 30 students, who participated under three categories - sub-junior, junior and senior level, nine were given prizes at the end of the competitions. Other participants were given consolation prizes.

In the sub-junior level, first prize was bagged by R. Sharvesh, Class IV student of Idhayam Rajendran residential school, Nedungulam, in junior level, first prize was secured by Leonardo Karal Marx of Class VII from Jeevana School, Ponmeni, and in the senior level, first prize was won by C. Ajay, Class IX of Mahatma Matric Higher Secondary School, Alagarkoil. 

The judges — Shanmugasundaram, a veteran artist and Tirupathi Raja, drawing master — appreciated the students for their talent and visualisation. MKU College vice-principal P Kabilan presented the prizes to the winners. Parents and participants thanked the organisers for the arrangements made at the venue.

