Budding artists showcase their talent at painting competition conducted by The Hindu Young World in Madurai

March 10, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The regional-level finals of the paining competition conducted by The Hindu Young World powered by JSW paints – Futurescapes was held at the Madurai Kamaraj University College in Madurai on Sunday.

Among the 30 students, who participated under three categories - sub-junior, junior and senior level, nine were given prizes at the end of the competitions. Other participants were given consolation prizes.

In the sub-junior level, first prize was bagged by R. Sharvesh, Class IV student of Idhayam Rajendran residential school, Nedungulam, in junior level, first prize was secured by Leonardo Karal Marx of Class VII from Jeevana School, Ponmeni, and in the senior level, first prize was won by C. Ajay, Class IX of Mahatma Matric Higher Secondary School, Alagarkoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judges — Shanmugasundaram, a veteran artist and Tirupathi Raja, drawing master — appreciated the students for their talent and visualisation. MKU College vice-principal P Kabilan presented the prizes to the winners. Parents and participants thanked the organisers for the arrangements made at the venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.