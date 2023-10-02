Buddhist Fraternity Council rally comes to Madurai

October 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Madurai

A rally taken out by Buddhist Fraternity Council to propagate the ideas of Buddhism at Mavelikara in Kerala on Saturday reached Madurai on Monday.

At a function organised to mark the occasion, various academicians and activists addressed the gathering. Stalin Rajangam, professor and writer, said, “Considering the rapid spread of knowledge about Buddhism among the public, we thought of propagating both political and cultural ideas associated with Buddhism.” It was B.R.Ambedkar who propagated the idea of Buddhism among the masses by renouncing Hinduism and taking up Buddhism along with close to 3 lakh people.

Following the rise of BJP and its idea of Hindutva, it is all the more important to take the teachings of Buddha to the people, he added.

The rally would tour Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and reach Nagpur in Maharashtra on October 23 where Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism, Mr. Rajangam said.

Writer and scholar Suraj Yengde spoke on the importance of Buddhism in the current milieu.

