BSNL’s 4G service launch in Tamil Nadu by June 2024

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s 4G services in Tamil Nadu is likely to take off in June 2024 with homegrown equipment and the software supplied by software giant, Tata Consultancy Services. (TCS)

A top BSNL official told The Hindu that the BSNL, having planned to complete within 18 months the infrastructure creation for the rollout of 4G services, had already started receiving the homegrown equipment and software for this service, which might go up to December this year.

After installation of equipment and the testing and trial, the BSNL’s 4G service would be available across Tamil Nadu by June 2024 while neighbouring Kerala, which contributes to major chunk of BSNL’s revenue, would get the BSNL’s statewide 4G service much before this deadline.

“Since just a domestically-prepared software upgradation will allow the BSNL to upgrade its 4G service to 5G, the service we’re going to provide 5G service also shortly after the 4G launch with superior quality,” said the official.

Along with the installation of the 4G equipment and software, the BSNL has planned to identify the ‘patch areas’ during the trial for rectifying any deficiency in service. The installation of new signal transmission towers in addition to existing towers was going on to cover every nook and corner of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts. In Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, having 526 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), has planned to add 50 more BTS to strengthen the forthcoming 4G service.

Since the non-availability of powerful batteries or diesel generators in the BTS of BSNL is the prime reason for the glitches in signal transmission during scheduled and undeclared power cuts, batteries with the capacity of 3,000 Amp-hours (Ah) are being provided now.

While the 3G services of BSNL would be scrapped immediately after the launching of 4G services, the official communicator has decided to continue the 2G services.

“While the private players get the major chunk of their revenue through selling data for the 5G and 4G services, the fulcrum of our source of income is 2G services (ordinary voice service) even today. In other words, we, serving the poor who rely upon the ordinary feature phones for just talking with their family, friends and relatives, want to serve them even at the advent of 4G or 5G services. So we’ll continue to offer the 2G service,” the official said.

Even though the BSNL has appealed to its subscribers to get the 4G SIMs from its service centres free of cost to enjoy the upcoming service, random re-verification of the subscribers identity through various sources is also going on as the official communicator does not want its SIMs to be misused for nefarious purposes.

