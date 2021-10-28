BSNL to hold camps

The BSNL will organize customer grievance redressal camp in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi on October 29 and 30 respectively.

A press release said a camp will be held on Friday on the campus of Customer Service Centre, BSNL, Vannarpettai, and at CSC, BSNL, WGC Road, Thoothukudi.

BSNL has enhanced the validity of ‘Plan 1999’ for 30 days and the total validity is 395 days instead of 365 days. Customer can enjoy unlimited voice and data with 100 free SMS everyday for a period of 395 days as festival offer.

Similarly for ‘STV 247’, the validity is extended to 35 days from 30 days with unlimited free calls, 100 free SMS per day and 50 GB data. Validity of ‘STV398’ is also extended to 35 days from 30 days with unlimited free calls, free 100 SMS per day and unlimited data without any speed restriction. The above offers are available up to November 6.

New broadband connection through fiber (FTTH), reconnection of closed landline broadband connection through FTTH and forwarding of incoming calls of the landline to new telephone connection through fiber are given during this period, the statement said.