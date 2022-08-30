BSNL to provide 4G services to 431 uncovered remote villages in T.N.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will install 431 mobile phone towers in hitherto uncovered rural areas of Tamil Nadu, out of which 35 will be installed in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts, according to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

Talking to reporters after attending a Telecom Advisory Committee meeting of Madurai Telecom District here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatesan said the 28 towers would be installed within 500 days in Madurai district. The role of BSNL as a public sector telecom company was imperative to keep the telecom bills of the poor under check.

"The towers will be installed under Universal Service Obligation for which BSNL has been nominated. Under the programme, 4G services will be made available to villages that never have even 2G connectivity," said BSNL Madurai General Manager, Venu Gopal Ryali.

Survey for the locations were under way and if no power connection was available in remote areas, solar power would be used. Six towers in Theni district and one tower in Dindigul district would also be installed. Out of the 915 mobile towers in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts, 138 emit 4G signal, 241 give out 3G signal and 536 provide 2G signal. Efforts were under way to upgrade to 4G signals at all-India level, he added.

However, the present 3G signal provided by BSNL was good enough to take care of the day-to-day data requirements of a majority of the people. "Even video streaming without interruption was possible with the 3G signal," he said.

Madurai Telecom district had over 2.94 lakh mobile connections. Though the number of landline connections had come down, BSNL was ready to provide broadband connections through its Fibre to The Home technology. "It comes with unlimited calling facility at a competitive monthly charge," Mr. Ryali. added.

Deputy General Managers, Roselin and R. Mohandoss, were among those who were present at the meeting in which advisory committee meembers raised several issues.