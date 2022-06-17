BSNL to launch 5G service in Kanniyakumari district in August

June 17, 2022 20:51 IST

Even as major telecom private players are ready with the infrastructure for providing 5G services and are just waiting for the auctioning of the bandwidth, the BSNL, official communicator, is all set to launch 4G service in Kanniyakumari district from August.

Under this proposal, 292 existing towers in Nagercoil Business Area will be upgraded to 4G. The hardware supplied for these towers have built-in 5G capability and can be upgraded to 5G just by a software upgradation, an official statement said.

In addition to the above, 300 more new 4G towers are planned for Nagercoil Business Area to increase BSNL’s mobile phone coverage in the district. Moreover, 100 micro towers are being planned for ‘heavy traffic load areas’ like bus-stands, business places and the hospitals to improve the service, the statement said.