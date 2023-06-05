BSNL to launch 4G services in Tirunelveli district

June 05, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Even as the private mobile phone service providers are getting ready to rollout 5G service in Tier 2 cities and towns, official communicator BSNL is gearing up to launch 4G services in the district soon.

An official statement said the BSNL has adopted a homegrown 4G technology supplied by Tata Consultancy Service with technology backed by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), a research wing under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and TEJAS Networks, Bangalore.

During the upgradation, all 309 existing towers of Tirunelveli Operational Area will be upgraded to 4G with 10 MHz spectrum. The noteworthy point of this technological upgradation is all the hardware supplied for the towers will have built-in 5G capability and hence can be upgraded to 5G just by software upgradation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, 46 more new 4G towers are planned for Tirunelveli Operational Area, which will further improve the BSNL mobile coverage in Tirunelveli district.

After completion of the above planned network upgradations and expansion, the user experience and satisfaction of BSNL mobile customers are expected to be superior. For availing this advanced 4G services of BSNL, the customers who are presently having BSNL 2G / 3G SIMs are requested to change to BSNL 4G SIMs from the nearby BSNL Customer Service Centres / franchisee offices / mela locations at free of cost, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.