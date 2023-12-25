BSNL substantially restores network connectivity in Thoothukudi district

December 25, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

State-owned communications major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully restored 80% of its network services in Thoothukudi district after the recent floods that caused substantial disruptions, Chief General Manager, BSNL, D. Thamizhmani said on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Speaking to media persons, he said that BSNL had mobilised a large number of their technical teams from different locations. Their relentless efforts had culminated in the reinstatement of 80% of their network including in Eral and Korampallam, where the OFC (optical fibre) cables were washed away completely due to damage to roads and culverts.

Apart from coordinating with the local authorities, disaster management teams and other stakeholders, BSNL officers have been monitoring the network connectivity in Thoothukudi through the One-Net NOC located at Sripuram in Tirunelveli, he said and added that they had installed a temporary mobile tower (cell on wheel) at the Thoothukudi Collectorate at in Eral, the worst-hit area in the floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL has been the main service provider offering mobile communications in Eral (2G and 3G has been restored), the CGM said and added that recognising the urgency of the situation, equipment diversion has been implemented from Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Vellore, Tiruchi, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli to Thoothukudi.

BSNL Tirunelveli GM Biji Prathap (who is in-charge of Thoothukudi) said that in addition to water-logging, the OFCs had been washed away in many locations including Korampallam, Pudukottai, Valanadu, Kayalpattinam, Tiruchendur, Eral and Authoor. To support the staff here, teams from Tirunelveli and Nagercoil have been deputed for the restoration work, he added.

Asked about the duration to complete the remaining 20% of work, Mr. Tamizhmani said that it would take two more days for all lines to become fully operational. “Wherever the water has drained, the work has been undertaken in full swing. As a gesture from the BSNL, talk time for mobile phone users has been extended for an amount of ₹200 with a validity of four days for all prepaid customers attached to mobile towers in Thoothukudi district.

Mr. Tamizhmani also said that for fibre-to-home, 90% of internet facilities have been restored, indicating substantial progress in ensuring seamless connectivity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.