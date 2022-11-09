BSNL observes vigilance awareness week

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 09, 2022 21:00 IST

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Madurai Circle, observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 between October 31 to November 6.

A.Dhandapani, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Madurai, who presided over the event on November 2, spoke on the theme for 2022 – ‘Corruption free India for a developed nation.’

As part of the observance, integrity pledge was administered in all administrative offices and field unit offices within the Madurai business area and grievances redressal camp was held at the customer service centre in Tallakulam.

General Manager of BSNL (Madurai Circle), Venu Gopal Ryali and others were present.

