BSNL launches IPTV services to its customers in Tamil Nadu

March 25, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

BSNL has launched Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services to its customers in Tamil Nadu. IPTV is a revolutionary way of delivering TV channels over the internet.

In the fibre-optic internet services segment, to provide further value addition to the existing and new FTTH (Fibre to the Home ) customers, BSNL has introduced IPTV services in partnership with M/s E2 Info Solutions, an IPTV Service Provider, serving pan India.

The BSNL Consumer Fixed Access Director Vivek Banzal, launched the IPTV services in Nagercoil on Friday for BSNL fibre broadband customers in the presence of B. Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager, BSNL, R. Saji Kumar, Principal General Manager, BSNL, B. Sudhakar Rao, General Manager (Sales and Marketing), BSNL, Tamil Nadu Circle Office, Biji Prathap, General Manager, BSNL, Nagercoil, and P.S. Chandra Mohan Singh, Managing Director of E2 Info Solutions.

All the existing as well as new customers can get IPTV service. Mr Vivek Banzal said that BSNL’s IPTV services, which are part of BSNL’s major expansion plans, would transform households into ‘multi-play internet households’. The joint venture between BSNL and E2 Info solutions (E2IS) marks a significant leap in digital television distribution in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, three packages with different price are being made available to BSNL’s fibre broadband customers.

In addition, access to more than 200 hit movies from popular genres will be available free of any charges. In-house specially designed launcher named as BSNL E2IS IPTV for both Android TV and Android IPTV Box has been provided by E2IS which can be easily downloaded from Google Playstore.

IPTV services will be immediately available to BSNL FTTH (Bharat Fibre) customers of Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts and progressively be made available throughout Tamil Nadu circle from April 14 onwards. The BSNL will not charge for the data consumption of IPTV in FTTH data plans for viewing IPTV.

Mr. Sunil Kumar clarified that the existing BSNL FTTH customers can seamlessly convert their existing LCD/LED TVs into Smart TVs by installing a suitable Android plug and play device readily available with E2 Info Solutions which will be provided to the customers through BSNL franchisees on demand.

BSNL FTTH consumers will have the choice of using their own Smart TV or portable set-top-boxes (Sticks and Boxes) with LAN and Wi-Fi Access for viewing IPTV.

The existing BSNL FTTH customers could book their demand for IPTV services by visiting “https://fms.bsnl.in/iptvreg”, authorised Franchisees/sales executives of BSNL or by utilising the link sent by BSNL via SMS, or customers can book through SMS/WhatsApp (9488010505).

Mr. Biji Prathap said that from now onwards BSNL FTTH customers can get both digital TV and broadband internet services through a single BSNL optical fibre connection and the service allows users to stream content, including live TV channels and movies on Smart TV (using Wi-fi ) as per convenience and needs of the customers.