BSNL franchisee for Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam areas

15 July 2021 18:31 IST

Tamil Nadu BSNL Telecom Circle has invited ‘Expression of Interest for Franchiseeship’ for selling SIM cards and recharge coupons of BSNL services in Kovilpatti and Vilaathikulam areas separately.

An official statement said the last date for submission of ‘Expression of Interest’ is July 23. For more information, visit www.tamilnadu.bsnl.co.in/tenderlistcircle.aspx or contact the Assistant General Manager on 94861 03810 during business hours, the statement said.

