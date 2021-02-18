BSNL employees observe fast

TIRUNELVELI

18 February 2021 19:04 IST

Demanding disbursal of salary on a particular date of every month, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited employees observed fast here on Thursday.

The protestors, led by M. Jayamurugan, district president of BSNL Employees Union, observed fast on the BSNL General Manager’s office premises.

They said the administration should guarantee disbursal of salary on a particular date every month and wage revision talks should be started immediately. Besides revoking the suspension order issued against contract workers, they should be given their one-year wage arrears.

BSNL should reconsider its decision to outsource landline and broadband services and unsettled medical bills of employees and pensioners should be granted without further delay. The shelved ‘compassionate grounds appointments’ should be revived for the benefit of children of ex-employees, the protestors further said.

BSNL Employees’ Union office-bearers C. Panneerselvam and S. Paulraj and contract workers’ union district secretary E. Radhakrishnan participated in the hunger strike.