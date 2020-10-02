BSNL employees observe fast

Thoothukudi

02 October 2020 18:06 IST

Urging the Union Government to give permission for giving 4G mobile phone services to its subscribers, the BSNL employees observed fast here on Thursday.

Led by P. Murugaperumal, president of BSNL Trade Unions Confederation, the protestors observed hunger strike on the premises of BSNL General Manager’s Office here.

The protestors said the Union Government, while immediately giving permission to private players for offering 4 G mobile phone services, was refusing to give similar permission to the BSNL, the official communicator.

Advertising

Advertising

After creating a lot of hurdles for BSNL to purposely delay its 4 G service that forced many subscribers to leave BSNL and become the customers of private players under the mobile number portability scheme, permission was being given to provide the service only in a few places.

Though private mobile phone service providers were giving 4 G services across the country, the BSNL cannot give similar service to its customers even though it was promoted by the Central Government.

“While poisoning its baby (BSNL), the Union Government is feeding others and the reasons are known to everyone,” the protestors alleged.

They also said the plan to rejuvenate the BSNL, announced in October 2019 should also be implemented.