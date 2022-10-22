BSNL comes up with multiple offers for Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 22, 2022 19:12 IST

Madurai BSNL is giving various offers on its FTTH service with up to 300 Mbps download speed along with free over the top (OTT) platforms like Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5 and Sony LIV as part of Deepavali celebration.

According to a statement, a 90% discount (₹500) will be given to new subscribers who get their connections by November 13 on the first month rent. For select plans, single band ONT (modum) will be given free of cost for payment of rent for six months. For those who pay 12 months’ rent, duel band ONT will be provided free of cost.

Existing BSNL landline subscribers will be given ₹200 discount for six months (₹1,200) if they switch over to FTTH service. Besides, BSNL has introduced a new mobile plan for ₹439 that offers 90 days of unlimited calls and 300 SMS. Besides, plan 1198 of monthly 300 minutes of free calls, 3GB data and 30 SMS with 12-month validity has also been introduced.

Full talk time for ₹110 is offered with ‘110 Full Talk Time’ between October 22 and 28.

