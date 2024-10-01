BSNL celebrates 25th Formation Day

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (Madurai Business Area comprising Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts) celebrated its 25th Formation Day on Tuesday.

Over 100 BSNL employees took out a procession and carried placards displaying the popular Mobile and Fiber to the Home (FTTH) plans of BSNL. The procession was flagged off by General Manager of BSNL (Madurai BA) P. Loganathan at Tallakulam office. After traversing All India Radio, EPF Office, KV School, PT Rajan road, the employees reached BSNL Bibikulam GM office.

Earlier, a painting competition was conducted for primary school students. The theme was ‘BSNL High Speed Internet Service: Learning Together Growing Together’. Over 1,800 students participated in the competition that was held from September 26 to 28. The winners were felicitated at the GM office. Mr. Loganathan distributed the prizes to the winners.

