BRTE creates smart class board

Ramanathapuram

Ever since he was recruited as Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) in 2006, M Ulagaraj had been making learning and studying, a joyous exercise for children, especially in middle schools.

Native of Devipattinam, Ulagaraj, who used ‘villupattu’ in schools, a form of musical story telling and puppetry, has developed a ‘smart class board’ to make learning more interesting to the children.

Students of Arignar Anna Municipal Middle School here turned enthusiastic when Mr Ulagaraj hung out his ‘smart class board’, a flex sheet, which came alive thanks to a laptop, projector and interactive device for the projector.

Using different Apps for English and other subjects, he makes learning a joyous exercise. Children vied with one another to write alphabets, words and arranging sentences in the ‘smart board’, pulling the cursor with the help of a special pen.

As a smart board costs about ₹ 1 lakh and the government schools could not afford to buy them, he had developed the ‘smart class board’ spending ₹80,000 from his pocket and has made available the ‘luxury’ to schools under his jurisdiction in the block. He had bought the laptop and projector for ₹ 30,000 each and the interactive device for ₹ 10,000 to design the smart board.

“I came out with the idea of the ‘smart class board’ after realising that government schools could not afford to have smart boards and the children should not be deprived of the facility, when the same is available to their counterparts in private schools’ he said. “While teaching about forest, the children are taken to a virtual forest and that is the beauty of the smart board,” he says.

Using Apps he has taught teachers, methods of teaching through songs, dance and story telling. Trained in ‘Jolly Phonics’, the fun loving teaching methodology, Mr Ulagaraj has also trained teachers to help children to read and write English in a joyful manner.

He has also authored 23 books in Tamil and English for students of class I to V. He has been allotted 18 government schools in Ramanathapuram union and he visits each school twice in a month. The children jump in joy when he visits a school with the gadgets.