Brothers nabbed for murdering autorickshaw driver

THOOTHUKUDI

17 September 2021 22:00 IST

Two brothers, who allegedly stabbed to death an autorickshaw driver, were arrested on Friday night.

Police said autorickshaw driver P. Sivaperumal, 45, of TMB Colony here and his relative M. Arumugam, 31, of Thimmaiyar Colony were consuming liquor at Thimmaiyar Colony on Friday night. When an argument broke out between them, Arumugam allegedly damaged the autorickshaw of Sivaperumal, who resisted it.

Advertising

Advertising

As Arumugam was assaulted by Sivaperumal the former and his younger brother M. Sornaraj, 28, allegedly stabbed Sivaperumal. He died while being taken to the hospital.

On seeing the stabbing of Sivaperumal, the public pelted stones on Arumugam and Sornaraj in which the brothers were injured and have been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Thoothukudi South Police have registered a case and arrested Arumugam and Sornaraj.