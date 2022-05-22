Brothers killed in road accident
In a tragic incident, two brothers were killed in a road accident when an unidentified vehicle knocked down the motorbike on which they were riding near Kottampatti on Sunday.
The police identified the deceased as P. Niyas Lukman (22), a post-graduate student and P. Ijas Mohammed, studying in Class IX in Kalimangalam.
The police said that the brothers were returning home after attending a function in Karunagalagudi.
An unidentified vehicle hit them from behind at Vanjinagaram at around 3.30 p.m. in which both were killed on the spot.
Kottampatti police have registered a case and were on the lookout for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case.
