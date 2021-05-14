Brothers held with 42 Remdesivir vials

Police have arrested two brothers who were illegally selling Remdesivir at an inflated price.

Police said surprise check was conducted at a pharmacy on Maettukaliyamman Temple Street in Kovilpatti on Thursday night by Deputy Director of Health Services, Kovilpatti, Anita and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kovilpatti, Kalaikathiravan following information about hoarding of the drug in the shop.

During the search, the team seized 42 vials of Remdesivir from the shop owned by Shanmugam of Gandhi Nagar in Kovilpatti and his brother Ganesan.

When grilled, the brothers reportedly told the police that they had purchased the drug from Tirunelveli and Madurai for ₹16,000 and were selling it for anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000.

Further investigations are on to arrest those who were behind the hoarding.